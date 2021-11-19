We discuss race in my classroom because my students want to | GUEST COMMENTARY

In my eighth-grade classes, we cover the American Revolution. Students learn about the adversarial relationship between the British and the white colonists and explore the democratic ideals of liberty and rights embedded in the Declaration of Independence. All of this is important. But it is not complete. So my students also examine historically omitted voices and stories of the American Revolution and who was — and was not — included in the Declaration of Independence This often leads to reflections like this one offered by one of my students: “The Founding Fathers were hypocrites. They’re fighting for their freedom from Britain, but they’re preventing Black people from being free. Everybody deserves to be free. Not just certain people.” My students learn that it’s not only the injustices against Black, brown and Indigenous people that are omitted from their history books, but also the contributions, bravery and triumphs. For instance, many of my students are unaware that Black people actually fought during the American Revolution for their freedom from enslavement. But by being able to read and discover various sources that tell another side of the American Revolution, they learn Black people’s heroic roles in seeking freedom and begin making connections to what they’re learning in other classes.