Advance care planning is an opportunity for you to have a say in your health care treatment whether you’re facing an acute/chronic illness or a terminal illness, or even if you are perfectly healthy. According to the Centers for Disease Control, most people in the United States say that they would prefer to die at home, but only 33% of adults have an advance directive that explicitly expresses their wishes for the end of life. Speaking as a hospice nurse, the last thing I want is to provide care that is not aligned with peoples’ values. However, unless you specify what things are important to you, what you value, how you want to be treated, etc., health care professionals are obligated to provide every medical intervention possible.