Joe Biden: a sinner who can be reasoned with | COMMENTARY

Changing your party affiliation is as sacred as changing your religion; it’s very personal, and nobody should ever impugn the character of someone who does either. I still love rank-and-file Republican voters, but I saw firsthand what the leadership of the GOP was made of decades ago. I knew before my first term was up that I was not going to last very long in the GOP — that sooner or later I was going to vote on an issue in accordance with my constitutional oath and pay the price in a primary election. And I did just that.