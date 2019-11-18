Somehow I survived these early intrigues and made it to college. After a couple of tame antiwar rallies in college, I finally went big in 1972, when I got tear-gassed and arrested during a Vietnam War protest. Somehow I was mistaken for a hippie protestor and thrown in the clink with hundreds of other long-haired operatives, consigned to three days of bologna sandwiches — on white bread! Have they no pride? (To be fair, we all know that “Pride” wouldn’t come for at least another decade.) Little did my jailors know that they were dealing not just with someone who carries a copy of the living-off-the-land bible “Stalking The Wild Asparagus” in her backpack, but a trained agent in l’arte du espionage! (Well, to be honest, neither did I.)