Gov. Hogan must do more to clamp down on COVID-19 | COMMENTARY

“Saying a surge is inevitable may sound like fatalism,” William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, told the Los Angeles Times. “But just because some surge of some size is inevitable, it doesn’t mean the size is inevitable.”
Marylanders are on a ride we didn’t buy a ticket for and cannot get off. The weather is getting colder, the air drier and daily COVID-19 reports more ominous.
Worry fills my days. Is it safe for my kids to go to day care? To see their grandparents? Will their 99-year-old great-grandmother turn 100 in solitude? How many Marylanders will miss rent this month? Will a friend who has recovered suffer long term health effects from COVID-19? Will our loved ones survive the winter?
I try to remind myself: It is in our power to save lives, and taking measures to do so will help, not hurt the economy.
Mask wearing, social distancing and staying home are all measures we should follow. As Gov. Hogan said, “Wear the damn mask.” I am glad he did. Governor Hogan’s decisions right now will be a key determiner of how many Marylanders will die from COVID-19 this winter. I wish I were being hyperbolic, but I am not.
A recent study suggests that as many as 210,000 people out of the more than 230,000 dead from COVID-19 wouldn’t have died from it if our national response had been as fast and as effective as other countries. Cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations are rapidly increasing, and deaths are beginning to tick upward. More than 4,000 Marylanders have already died.
Our federal government has failed us, leaving local leaders to step in as best they can. COVID-19 does not respect county boundaries, and while we count on our mayors and county executives to lead, Gov. Hogan is uniquely positioned to protect public health in our state.
This week, the governor ordered bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m. for in-person service, banned fans from attending sporting events, suspended most hospital visits and required retail and religious institutions to operate at no more than 50% capacity, beginning Friday evening.
That’s good, but recent history shows that these measures are not enough. According to public health experts, there are three steps we need to take now.
First, we need to break the chains of transmission for this virus. That means closing non-essential businesses and issuing temporary stay-at-home orders to get cases down, quickly. And we need to enforce mask wearing.
Secondly, we need to ramp up our ability to test and to quickly trace and isolate contacts of positive cases. The Brown School of Public Health and Harvard Global Health Institute created a model for how much testing each state needs to do to effectively suppress the virus. Maryland has not hit that target and is falling short on contact tracers.
Lastly, after we curb the spread of the virus and get numbers low, we should reopen slowly, in phases, after meeting the following benchmarks: The rate of new daily cases should be less than 1 per 100,000 people in the population, and fewer than 3% of people tested should have a “positive” test result, because at that level of testing we can catch outbreaks before they happen.
Another round of restrictions is a hard pill to swallow. Economists have made clear that controlling the virus is the most important thing we can do to help the economy. They recommend that to make a shutdown successful, we should establish:
- Effective protections for essential workers in the supply chains that must remain open;
- Enough income support to provide necessities for those who are unable to work;
- A continued strict freeze on evictions, foreclosures and utility stoppages, with a mechanism to work out the arrears once the pandemic is controlled.
How many lives we save rests on the shoulders of our elected leaders. Gov. Hogan should move quickly to issue temporary stay-at-home orders and close nonessential businesses. Federal lawmakers should provide financial support for increased testing and tracing capacity, and financial relief for Americans. While a surge is inevitable, its size is not.
Emily Scarr is the director of Maryland PIRG; Twitter: @emilyscarr, @marylandpirg.