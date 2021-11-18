Novemeber elections a call to action for Democrats | GUEST COMMENTARY

What can Democrats do? First and foremost, we need to get our act together. There’s no easy way to fight back against unprincipled fearmongers, but even if there were, it would be hard to get Democrats — from progressives to moderates to Manchins — to agree on how to do it. Before the new education wars erupted, Democrats were at odds in many of the old wars over, for example, pedagogy, standards, testing, and charter schools.