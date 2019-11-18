Maryland’s recreational anglers stand ready to work with state leaders to conserve and rebuild the iconic striped bass fishery. However, Maryland’s current proposal places the vast majority of the burden on the recreational fishery and may not contain measures likely to bring on-the-water results and turn the tide for the striped bass population. We are strong supporters of state management of fishery resources, but heavy-handed regulations on one sector over the other without a thorough, transparent process is not a fair accounting of the contributions the recreational fishing and boating industry brings to the state of Maryland.