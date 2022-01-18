Maryland’s environmental horror show, zombies included | GUEST COMMENTARY

While the plant’s water-pollution control permit expired back in 2006, Maryland’s Department of the Environment (MDE) has administratively extended this outdated permit for 15 years, allowing the facility to continue operating — despite repeated illegal discharges of fecal bacteria, ammonia, phosphorus and other pollutants into the Transquaking River. During three months in the summer of 2020, for example, the plant dumped 25 times the legal limits of ammonia into the Transquaking, a tributary to the Chesapeake Bay. Finally, in mid-December, amid growing political pressure, Valley Protein was forced to suspend operations because of numerous pollution control violations.