Baltimore crime initiatives a good start, but do they go far enough? | GUEST COMMENTARY

As a former Baltimore prosecutor, I understand gun violence issues in the criminal justice system and what must be done to create meaningful reforms. For all the criticism against Marilyn Mosby and her reform efforts as a failure to address violent crime, Baltimore stood alone in 2020 with its homicide rate on the decline by 4%. On a nationwide basis, other major cities saw a spike in violent crime and an increase of homicides, which rose by 25% in 2020. Of course, the large gun violence and homicide numbers still haunt Baltimore in 2021. Baltimore prosecutors must spend more time on gun violence, homicide and other violent cases and less time on misdemeanor low level crimes. Misdemeanors account nationwide for 80% of all state court dockets.