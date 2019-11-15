We cannot guess the blessings or curses that await Lamar Jackson. He’s only 22 years old, and some raise concerns that a running quarterback like Mr. Jackson is at greater risk for severe injury than a pocket passer (though the research varies on that). Great and early success might lead excessive pride to overcome Mr. Jackson’s cheerful humility; numerous stars have undermined their careers with a scandal in which they succumbed to one vice or another. Should Mr. Jackson’s star continue to rise, free agency and the big business of sports might tempt him to abandon the Ravens.