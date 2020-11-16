A simple unemployment form change could help struggling Marylanders access affordable health care | COMMENTARY

The Easy Enrollment program has helped more than 4,000 Marylanders get insurance, giving them peace of mind that they will be able to cope with costly medical issues. And all of us benefit with more people having insurance, especially during a pandemic. With more people in the insurance pool, premiums go down for everyone. This success shows that a modest investment by the state benefits all of us by helping our neighbors get the health care they need and reducing overall health care costs.