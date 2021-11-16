The 2020 Census is a wakeup call for Baltimore | GUEST COMMENTARY

Growing the population of Baltimore over the next decade is both possible and critical to the city’s future. We need people to support local businesses and pay the taxes for vital services. To make this happen, our city and state governments and foundations need to work together to follow the example of these successful neighborhoods. We have seen how it can be done. If we work together and expand our efforts, by 2030 the list of successful neighborhoods will be much longer. If Philadelphia and Richmond can do it, so can Baltimore.