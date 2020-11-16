Why Joe Manchin is more important to the Democrats than AOC | COMMENTARY

The best way to turn out your side? Demonize the other side. That’s what Republicans and Democrats have done for years. But in 2020, voters broke the cycle. Democrats did so poorly in their House and Senate races in part because many voters didn’t want Joe Biden and the Democrats to have total control of Congress, particularly when the loudest voices on the left were calling for ending the filibuster, court-packing and the Green New Deal, not to mention “defunding the police.” Republicans were only too happy to highlight this rhetoric and cast it as the core view of the entire Democratic Party.