Bus driver shortage is a solveable problem; here’s how to do it — and how not to | GUEST COMMENTARY

— When parents envisioned school starting again this fall, they likely pictured their children learning new skills and reconnecting with friends. They likely did not imagine that the seemingly simple act of getting their children to and from school could become a nightmare. Yet that has been the reality for many families, as bus driver shortages have swept the country. Some children arrive at bus stops as early as 6 a.m., not knowing when — or if — their bus will arrive. Others remain in school for hours after the dismissal bell. Indeed, counties across Maryland report having trouble finding enough drivers to meet demand. In Baltimore, approximately 300 students were stranded on the first day of school when the city didn’t have enough drivers. This is not a temporary problem, but rather a symptom of a larger one: Our school transportation system is broken.