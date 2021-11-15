City Council president: Bringing back — and building on — Baltimore’s dollar house program | GUEST COMMENTARY

The package will take multiple parts, but at the center are our legacy residents from disinvested communities. These are people who have lived in Baltimore for at least 15 years and are the ones who have been holding up our neighborhoods in the face of disproportional disinvestment and the resulting crime, grime and blight. I believe we must extend the same opportunity to allow members of our city workforce who live in these same disinvested communities to become first-time home buyers. Housing Choice voucher holders would be able to convert their housing assistance into a mortgage payment through this program as well.