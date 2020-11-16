To fix Baltimore’s transit system, local funding, oversight needed | COMMENTARY

This dynamic was evident in 2015, when the Hogan administration canceled the long-planned Red Line light rail project. In fact, since the Baltimore region last saw a new rapid transit line investment, the rest of the nation built over 1,500 miles worth. What’s more, the rail lines that do exist in the region breakdown more often than any others in the country. Many job centers in the region are also underserved by transit. For example, despite significant growth in airport traffic, there is no light rail service to BWI on Sunday mornings before 10:30, making it difficult for workers to access jobs at the airport and nearby hotels.