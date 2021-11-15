Del. Maggie McIntosh: I will retire next year — with gratitude | GUEST COMMENTARY

One always looks back on a career and asks the question: Did I make a difference? For me, the answer is yes. I was the first openly gay member of the Maryland General Assembly. In 2000, I had a very public “coming out” that will always be one of the most important moments of my life. There was tremendous public support, notes from parents with LGBTQ children thanking me, and most importantly, a subsequent wave of openly gay members who were elected in their own right. Together, along with many progressive colleagues, ACLU, Equality Maryland, and the leadership of Speaker Mike Busch and Gov. Martin O’Malley, we made same sex marriage law in Maryland. Thousands of same sex couples, including my wife and me, are now married with full rights provided under our laws. It is with gratitude that I served with so many who wanted to bring this civil rights change to Maryland.