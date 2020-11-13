If Joe Biden is serious about addressing systemic racism, we’ll see it in his task force appointments | COMMENTARY

He has made moves to address the COVID pandemic with the selections of Drs. David Kessler, Ezekiel Emmanuel, two white men, and Vivek Murthy, who is of Indian descent, for his coronavirus task force, along with Yale School of Medicine professor Marcella Nunez-Smith, a Black woman from the U.S. Virgin Islands, and an expert on diversity and medical inequality. These are all highly lauded doctors and researchers. But the COVID deaths are disproportionately made up of African Americans, many of whom were, for many reasons, beyond the “normal” range on the body mass index scale (like myself and virtually every one of my peers that I grew up with on Dolfield Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, and like the two college-educated Black men I know who died from COVID last spring). So Mr. Biden will need to have many more African American physicians and public health experts making managerial decisions. While there are many to choose from, someone like the writer and medical ethics issues expert Dorothy Roberts, who teaches at the University of Pennsylvania, and Morehouse School of Medicine’s Camara Jones, who has explained racism in medicine, could make an important difference.