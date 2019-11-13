In this case, the inspector general appointed by President Trump found the whistleblower to be credible. And because the whistleblower lacks firsthand knowledge of the facts, his motive becomes vanishingly unimportant because it is not his description of events that matters. Instead, it is the testimony of those who have firsthand knowledge of the events in question. Rather than worry about the motives of the whistleblower, examine the motives of those who have direct knowledge of the facts. Those individuals’ motives are the ones that matter here.