The future of work: The pandemic has changed how we labor; where do we go from here? | GUEST COMMENTARY

It is also important to point out that for creative work, design thinking and team collaboration, working remotely in most cases is less effective than working on site. To provide a personal example: Years ago, while a student in Harvard’s advanced management program in health finance, one of my classes entailed a team competition to solve several major problems in financing and managing a major hospital’s expansion. As a member of a team of five, all experienced health care executives (except me; I was the kid), we had to decide how to approach the challenge, organize ourselves based on our individual strengths and experience, and quickly implement an action plan. We then worked collaboratively, diligently and creatively from 6 p.m. until 4 a.m. the following morning. (There were lots of doughnuts and power bars consumed, along with pots of coffee). Our team placed second among the eight teams. But our intensity, excitement, debate, and camaraderie were unmatched, and we all maintained contact long after the program ended. This wonderful, memorable experience could never have taken place remotely.