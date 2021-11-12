Give Biden a chance; he’s a work in progress (like all presidents) | GUEST COMMENTARY

We’re hard on our presidents. We hold unrealistic expectations for them and project unachievable hopes and dreams onto them. As soon as the president makes a mistake, we’re ready to give up on him (or, someday, her), as is evident in the significant decline in public approval for Joe Biden after only eight months in office. We fail to understand the need to give the leader of our nation some leeway, and that in the end, it is the totality of his or her four-year term that matters, not the days, weeks or months highlighted by our 24/7 media.