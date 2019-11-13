It may be that sanctions ultimately will have to be added to the law to get some agencies to respond to requests in a timely manner. It makes eminent sense, however, to first gather reliable data on the scope of the problem. Also, the prospect of having to record and disclose their non-compliance alone is likely to induce agencies to improve their performance — a prediction based on the beneficent effect of sunshine illuminating the internal workings of government and a principle at the core of the PIA.