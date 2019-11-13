These investments in educational equity are part of my broader vision to tear down systemic racism. It’s a plan that recognizes that everything is connected, that every time we sit down to talk about race and policing, by the end of the hour we're also talking about economic empowerment. But we can’t talk about economic empowerment without talking about education. And we can’t talk about education without addressing the way neighborhoods are drawn and the way that impacts homeownership and health and even whose voice is excluded at the ballot box.