While no one who has announced is without flaws, keep in mind that we’re electing a political officeholder, not a saint. So don’t get mired in the gutter. Stay focused on records of public service. Figure out who’s backing a candidate, who’s calling the shots. Ask who is electable who also offers the best chance to do what you and your community want done. Here’s another piece of advice: Make it a point to have at least one member of your circle (prayer band, book club, running group, neighborhood association, whatever) go to meetings or rallies or study the news to report to the group each time you get together. Educate each other. Challenge each other. Then make you opinions known in forums — online and in person. Write letters to editors. Seek answers from those in office and those hoping to be.