More police funding doesn’t correlate to less crime | GUEST COMMENTARY

State funding would certainly make sense politically (the governor could re-fund the police and Baltimore could defund the police!), but funding alone is unlikely to make the city safer for residents. The competition for police officers among municipalities will continue regardless of how it is funded. Maryland should instead focus on reducing the need for police departments to compete in the first place, by supplementing and replacing police functions. We could increase funding to the state health system and expand diversion efforts for those suffering from mental illnesses. We could consolidate municipalities’ support services (such as crime labs) under the Maryland State Police. We could even move all major crimes investigation under MSP, ensuring an established staff of veteran detectives work every homicide.