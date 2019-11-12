Before they even arrive at the store, plastic bags are trouble — but the worst still awaits. Nearly 9 million tons of plastic debris enter the ocean annually. Once in the environment, plastic never really goes away. It breaks down into smaller pieces, eventually becoming microplastic that is mistakenly ingested by tiny animals at the base of the food chain. Leaching carcinogens, it bioaccumulates in larger animals, eventually making its way into the diet of apex predators — a category that includes us. And while little is known about how this infestation affects our long-term health, we already know that microplastics bond to heavy metal toxins like mercury, where they remain permanently in the bodies of the fish we eat.