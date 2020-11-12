'We are headed into a very dark time’: five things Maryland can do to support kids over the next 6 months | COMMENTARY

As Maryland strives to slow the spread of COVID-19, children across the state will continue to deal with limitations on attending school and participating in recreational activities. Our No. 1 job as educators is to ensure the safety and health of our students. In doing so, we must make the mental health of our students a priority.
We are headed into a very dark time, literally and figuratively. After turning the clocks back an hour, it is now getting dark earlier. Seasonal depression worsens for many students as we head into the winter months. Many families will not have a traditional Thanksgiving celebration or family gatherings, which exacerbates the isolation we are all feeling.
I would like to propose five recommendations for our state and local school leaders to consider as we all strive to support Maryland’s students over the next six months.
Promote mental health awareness. Anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, as well as alcohol and drug addiction are serious public health problems that should be demystified, understood and communicated. Our local and state public health officials must collaborate and share a public service campaign that illuminates mental health challenges and reinforces that we are all in this together.
Make mental health support mainstream. Earlier, emission inspection centers were creatively turned into COVID testing centers. We need a similar approach to mental health. A person experiencing COVID symptoms can get tested. However, if someone is experiencing a panic attack, depression or other related mental health event, more times than not the individual ends up going to the emergency room, getting arrested or worse. We must proactively assess the mental health needs of our children and design opportunities for intervention. Rapid mental health clinics in a virtual format should be a click away on your computer, and we should also have regional-based clinics located in neighborhood schools that could be widely accessible to all.
Better utilize outdoor recreation areas. For example, Baltimore City has more than 4,000 acres of parkland and public space, as well as 15 colleges and universities. We need to effectively utilize these spaces to offer creative in-person outlets while still socially distancing and wearing a mask. Do not underestimate the power for all of us, most importantly our children, to see their friends and classmates in person. We should responsibly open access to the college and professional outdoor stadiums for the public. Why not design outdoor activities and stations with professional counselors that will help people out of isolation, build community and create opportunities to get counseling support? We must make better use of these facilities through a private-public partnership offering mental health services.
Create a nationally recognized buddy system for mental health support. My school, Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, has seen success in a program called Big Hornet Little Hornet which matches a freshman with an upperclassman. Some elementary schools have big brother and big sister programs. Sometimes the simplest strategies have the greatest impact. Every student in Maryland should be matched with a buddy that would strive to support one another over the next six months. Each pairing could be trained, monitored and supported by school counselors, social workers and psychologists.
Adjust school performance metrics. Schools should find ways to maximize their students' emotional intelligence/quotient (EQ), instead of solely focusing on success in the core subject areas. We have incredibly talented students with high EQs —the ability to understand, use and manage emotions in positive ways to relieve stress, communicate effectively, empathize with others, overcome challenges and defuse conflict. We need students who are academically prepared as well as emotionally intelligent. Students have the capacity to look out for their peers. I believe that schools are much more than attending classes and completing assignments. We must continue to find ways to soften our schools by teaching and training our students' emotional intelligence. Schools should be celebrated not just with Blue Ribbons but with Red Hearts during these difficult times.
As an educator what keeps me up at night is that many students and families are going to struggle immensely over the next six months. We must proactively serve those in need by practicing what the Jesuits refer to as cura personalis, a Latin phrase meaning “care for the whole person.” Schools and communities need to revisit their support model for students and families. We all must make mental health a priority and stick together.
Latest Op-ed
Bill Heiser is president of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School and was the 2014 Maryland High School Principal of the Year; he can be reached at bheiser@cristoreybalt.org.