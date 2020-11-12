'We are headed into a very dark time’: five things Maryland can do to support kids over the next 6 months | COMMENTARY

Better utilize outdoor recreation areas. For example, Baltimore City has more than 4,000 acres of parkland and public space, as well as 15 colleges and universities. We need to effectively utilize these spaces to offer creative in-person outlets while still socially distancing and wearing a mask. Do not underestimate the power for all of us, most importantly our children, to see their friends and classmates in person. We should responsibly open access to the college and professional outdoor stadiums for the public. Why not design outdoor activities and stations with professional counselors that will help people out of isolation, build community and create opportunities to get counseling support? We must make better use of these facilities through a private-public partnership offering mental health services.