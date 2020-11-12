Could crisis intervention teams be the key to police reform? | COMMENTARY

Recently, after Philadelphia police officers shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man with a history of mental illness, the police chief said, “It’s common for officers to respond to domestic disturbance or any type of call with a gun because it’s one of the tools we carry on our tool belt.” True, but it’s time we expand that “tool belt” and provide our police with non-lethal means to de-escalate such confrontations. We should take advantage of the opportunity presented by the movement toward police reform by clearly defining what their duties are and instilling in them an appreciation for the different groups they serve and protect. The result will be fewer deadly encounters and a more strategic use of resources to fight crime and build a stronger, positive relationship between the police and all citizens.