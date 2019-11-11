Unregulated products sometimes end up in the hands of folks who simply wish to maximize their own profit. To do so, they might mix a THC distillate with a solvent like vitamin E acetate to “stretch” the amount of psychoactive product across a greater volume. Some of these solvents are safe for our delicate lung issue, some are not. If you have any doubts about the source of your THC product, particularly those distillates sold in pre-filled cartridges, stop vaping. If you begin to have symptoms of lung injury, including shortness of breath, talk to a doctor and prioritize describing your symptoms if you’re not comfortable sharing details of your cannabis use.