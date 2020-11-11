Sweden, of all places, should have been a leader in handling COVID-19 | COMMENTARY

About a year ago, I hung upside down from my seat belt in a small sedan. It was part of the compulsory “risk” education associated with getting a driver’s license in Sweden. I was learning how to escape from a rolled car. As an American immigrant in Sweden, I find the country’s focus on safety admirable. Every new private home is required to have a locked medicine cabinet. Employers pay for protective glasses for workers suffering from too much screentime. And alcohol is highly taxed.
In Swedish society, the precautionary principle reigns: When they lack evidence for the safety of a given issue, they proceed with caution to protect the public from harm. This is why, when the novel coronavirus began to break into the news cycle early in 2020, I watched the Swedish response with curiosity — and puzzlement.
The infection rate, here as elsewhere, climbed steeply. But Sweden’s pandemic approach has garnered outsized attention in the English-speaking press considering its relatively small population of 10 million. I watched with incredulity as tiny Social Democrat-ruled Sweden was celebrated by Trump supporters in America who urged, “Be like Sweden!” Meanwhile, on the left, our high death rate became a cautionary tale for the dangers of “herd immunity.”
Officially, or perhaps I should say, “publicly,” Sweden never adopted a herd immunity strategy. The Public Health Agency, FHM, aimed not to stop the virus but to control its spread so that the health care system, especially intensive care beds, would not be overwhelmed. FHM emphasizing mitigation measures (wash your hands, keep your distance, stay home if you’re sick) and protecting our most vulnerable.
Yet Sweden’s case fatality rate was nearly 7% at one point, and today hovers above 4%, nearly double that of the United States. Some of the most vulnerable in Sweden — those in nursing homes — were not protected under the mitigation strategy. In fact, of the 6,022 people killed by COVID-19 in Sweden, most were older than 70, and roughly half were older than 85.
Reports have emerged in Swedish media of family members being informed their loved ones were being placed in palliative end-of-life care instead of being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. According to the National Board of Health and Welfare, a mere 17% of Swedish elders in care homes were provided hospitalization, and public documents show that instead of attempting to fight the virus, the National Board of Health and Welfare advised health care workers to treat these patients with anti-anxiety medications as well as morphine and other opioids.
As I watched this failure of compassion and infection containment in real time, I became saddened, then enraged, then disillusioned by my adopted country, or my idea of it. I asked Swedish friends, “Would your reaction to these deaths be different if it were children who suffered disproportionately instead of elders?”
Their silence was informative. Schools remained open for the under-16s throughout the pandemic. FHM advised parents to send children to school even if someone in the household has a confirmed case of COVID-19, so long as they are symptom-free. At first FHM reasoned, and most Swedish media agreed, that if the children stayed home, we’d suffer from lack of personnel in essential services, particularly in health care. (Never mind the extensive child care system in place for school breaks designed just to meet this purpose). But recently, leaked emails between state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell and public health advisers belie this public position. On March 14, Tegnell wrote, “One point in favor of keeping the schools open is to reach herd immunity faster.”
Yet these leaked emails, and the assumptions they make about the more vulnerable relatives and school staff to whom children could transmit the virus, barely made a splash with the stoic Swedish public. Worse, parents who wished to protect their children or themselves by educating them at home were in some cases threatened with reports to social services for neglect for violating the skolplikt requirement, which prohibits home schooling and mandates education of all school-aged children. Like other Swedish public policy, it’s meant to provide for the greater good of children, regardless of socioeconomic status.
But during the pandemic, exactly whose greater good is Sweden considering?
My own love affair with this nation has finally encountered its first real conflict. As Sweden’s National Day approached in June, I looked for speeches acknowledging the thousands of lives lost or for Swedish flags at half-mast. Finding none of these, I grieved privately for the souls lost. I grieved for the soul of a nation lost. I grieved for the Sweden, or the idea of Sweden, that I had proudly embraced: of a nation that cares, equally, for all.
Lauren LaFauci is an assistant professor of environmental humanities at Linköping University in Sweden. She wrote this for Zocalo Public Square.