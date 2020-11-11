Sweden, of all places, should have been a leader in handling COVID-19 | COMMENTARY

Their silence was informative. Schools remained open for the under-16s throughout the pandemic. FHM advised parents to send children to school even if someone in the household has a confirmed case of COVID-19, so long as they are symptom-free. At first FHM reasoned, and most Swedish media agreed, that if the children stayed home, we’d suffer from lack of personnel in essential services, particularly in health care. (Never mind the extensive child care system in place for school breaks designed just to meet this purpose). But recently, leaked emails between state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell and public health advisers belie this public position. On March 14, Tegnell wrote, “One point in favor of keeping the schools open is to reach herd immunity faster.”