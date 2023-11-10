U.S. military academies set the bar in defending diversity commitment | GUEST COMMENTARY

Members of the class of 2023 take the oath to become ensigns in the Navy during the U.S. Naval Academy commissioning and graduation ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Friday, May 26. Last month, the conservative group Students for Fair Admissions filed a lawsuit against the academy, claiming it “has no justification for using race-based admissions” and doing so violates the U.S. Constitution. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

On this Veterans Day weekend, we stand in solidarity with U.S. military academies, which have set an exemplary model for defending their commitment to diversity. This summer, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts exempted military academies from the Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) ruling’s prohibition on racial classifications in admissions, citing their “potentially distinct interests.” We are pleased about the exemption but wish that the same logic had been applied to other aspects of higher education.

Last month, SFFA filed lawsuits against the U.S. Naval Academy and West Point for their continued reliance on considering race in decisions related to admissions. The academies’ have been consistent in offering a mission-driven defense of diversity. Military academies annually admit approximately 17% of their applicants and graduate around 3,500 students. These institutions provide a leadership pathway to the military’s commissioned officer corps. Even with the limited consideration of race in their admission policies, 24% of officers come from racially minoritized groups, compared to 32% of enlisted soldiers.

Although Roberts did not explain what the “distinct interests” of the academies were, there was a consistent message in the amicus brief that former military leaders submitted in lawsuits against Harvard, UNC, Texas and Michigan. Diversity in the officer corps is needed, their brief said, “to defend our nation.” It goes on: “History has shown that placing a diverse Armed Forces under the command of homogenous leadership is a recipe for internal resentment, discord, and violence. By contrast, units that are diverse across all levels are more cohesive, collaborative, and effective.”

The history of discrimination in the Armed Forces, coupled with disparities in the commissioned officer corps after desegregation, led to demoralization among Black troops. The brief cites over 300 documented incidents of racial disruption or violence between the 1950s and 1970s, resulting in the deaths of 71 American troops. A similar brief for the Grutter and Gratz cases in 2003 emphasized that in Vietnam, poor race relations and a lack of cohesion produced an “inability to fight.”

It is unfortunate that other higher education institutions have focused on the benefits of diversity in their student population without making it clear that diversity is more than value added; in many fields it is essential.

In medicine, research shows that Black infant mortality rates are significantly lower under the care of Black doctors. In other academic disciplines — such as engineering, computer science and biology — diverse research teams are superior in tackling complex problems. In K-12 education, diverse role models in teaching and administration have a profound influence on student success and on who becomes the next generation of educators and professors.

As Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissenting opinion in the SFFA ruling reminds us, “national security interests are also implicated at civilian universities.” Diversity in higher education was always intended to be an intermediate goal, one that could help these organizations in fulfilling their missions. We recommend that leaders in all sectors, whether education, finance, sports, health care, criminal justice or otherwise, use the necessary self-assessment that compliance with the SFFA decisions compel to take a step back.

This is a good time to ask:

Could you state more directly how diversity, equity, and inclusion in your organization affect its ability to meet fundamental societal needs?

How could you connect your work to the needs of an increasingly diverse society?

How do homogeneity in leadership and other unaddressed diversity, equity and inclusion issues compromise your work? What stories make this plain?

We have seen firsthand that a reorientation of the University of Southern California Rossier School of Education’s mission in 2018 to center on achieving “educational equity through practice, research, and policy” has helped inform a variety of key decisions. It has also created a sense of common purpose and provided an anchor when we face competing priorities.

Whatever comes next from the Naval Academy and West Point lawsuits, the military has demonstrated there is real value in owning a clear, context-specific narrative that is compelling to insiders and outsiders. They have provided an example that reminded the courts that by embracing our racial pluralism we are better able to defend our commitments. That is not just a matter of concern for our nation’s military.

Julie Posselt (posselt@usc.edu) is an associate professor of higher education at Rossier School of Education and a member of the Pullias Center for Higher Education at USC Rossier. Pedro Noguera (X: @PedroANoguera) is the Emery Stoops and Joyce King Stoops Dean of the USC Rossier School of Education.