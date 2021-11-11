Md. senator: Would Hopkins-affiliated insurerer reconsider dropping Baltimore coverage? | GUEST COMMENTARY

Our seniors in Baltimore City and Calvert County are desperately looking for their leaders to stand in solidarity with them because they are geographically located in jurisdictions facing more complexities dealing with the health care system. As a state legislator, I am limited regarding what I can do because of the federal preemptions connected with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). However, I believe that we must use every tool in the toolbox to help. Sometimes it may not be a legislative proposal but the bully pulpit that amplifies the conversations around inequities and breaking the structural barriers that devalue people and have plagued poor jurisdictions for decades. I ask each of our legislative leaders to question the motives of those holding great power that deliberately shut the door on over 5,000 seniors. For the leaders who rendered this decision, please search your conscience and ask yourself how your decisions impact people and the profound ramifications on of one our most vulnerable populations in the jurisdictions of Baltimore City and Calvert County.