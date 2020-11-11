Teach to Unite: Can a Baltimore area teacher and his former students unify the country? | COMMENTARY

For 17 years, my students have taught me countless life lessons. One of the most powerful ones is through an event called Cultural Coalescence at the high school where I teach. The event is simple. Students sign up for a country, either one that mirrors their ancestry or one that interests them, and they research customs and music, food and religion. Throughout the day in the school gymnasium, everyone in the school gets to “tour” the countries, learn their history, watch their dances and even taste native cuisines such as Maafe or Paratha. By the end of the day, the lesson is clear: Every individual in the school is valued, our diversities should be celebrated, and we share many more similarities as humans than we do differences.