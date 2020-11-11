Teach to Unite: Can a Baltimore area teacher and his former students unify the country? | COMMENTARY

I felt like a hypocrite. For 17 years, I told my students to persist even when things were bleak. For 17 years, I tried to teach them not what to think, but how to think. For 17 years, I emphasized the importance of empathy and respect. For 17 years, I shared motivational quotations with them in attempts to remind them to keep perspective during challenging times.
But I was becoming disillusioned. I couldn’t sleep at night. I couldn’t stop thinking about how divided we were as a nation — in seemingly every way imaginable, we appeared to be worlds apart. I felt helpless. I felt like a hypocrite. How could I instill hope in my students when I was starting to feel hopeless myself?
So, I decided to do something.
I wrote a letter to my children — they are too young (5 and 2) to understand any of it, but I poured out my heart to them. I told them how much I love them, and I told them some of the thoughts running through my head, including my desire for a better country for them and every other child.
Then, I contacted a small group of former students with an idea I had about trying to unite Americans. You might be asking, why would he contact former students? Because my students give me hope. Because, outside of my family and close friends, my students are the most important people in my life. Because I trust and value them. Because they are better examples of what America should be than many of the people with the largest platforms. Because when people would tell me that they’re giving up on humanity, I tell them that I wish they could meet my students.
For 17 years, my students have taught me countless life lessons. One of the most powerful ones is through an event called Cultural Coalescence at the high school where I teach. The event is simple. Students sign up for a country, either one that mirrors their ancestry or one that interests them, and they research customs and music, food and religion. Throughout the day in the school gymnasium, everyone in the school gets to “tour” the countries, learn their history, watch their dances and even taste native cuisines such as Maafe or Paratha. By the end of the day, the lesson is clear: Every individual in the school is valued, our diversities should be celebrated, and we share many more similarities as humans than we do differences.
The students at our high school come from all walks of life and represent every imaginable background. And we thrive together. When I look at the students in our school, I see them embody the traits I want to see in America: respect, empathy, diligence and the willingness to listen, learn and work together.
The six weeks since I contacted the group of former students have been a whirlwind. Danielle stepped up as a leader, and Bria built a website, for which more than a dozen former students shared their thoughts and experiences.
Our gamble is this: We believe that millions of people in our country feel like us. Although the divisiveness in our country is deep-seated, we believe it is amplified by unreliable or biased news sources, sensationalized social media, and people with large platforms who fail to acknowledge other perspectives. My students and I believe that unity can be stronger.
So, we’re trying to bring people together. The short-term goal of our project is to spread awareness and provide a platform for people to share their voices. The long-term goal is to raise money for a group of former students to travel across America to meet folks from farms and tech companies, coal mines and cattle ranches, hospitals and nursing homes, and law enforcement and political offices. We would like to document our travels and show different groups of people learning from each other and growing together. We believe that if Americans get to understand those who have different beliefs and experiences, we will get to see how much we have in common.
I’ve stopped feeling like a hypocrite.
My students reminded me that there is hope. But we should all be able to end our collective hypocrisy of straying from our foundational beliefs. We need to be better as a country. We need to stop blaming “the other side” and start taking concrete steps to come together and solve the issues plaguing us. We can overcome our various challenges, but only if we do it together. It won’t be politicians or celebrities that redeem us. It will be we, the people.
Please visit us at http://teachtounite.com.
Patrick Dobmeier, a recent graduate of the Notre Dame of Maryland University Instructional Leadership for Changing Populations Ph.D. program, created Teach to Unite with former students from multiple schools in the Baltimore area. He can be reached at teachtounite@gmail.com.