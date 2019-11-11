Mr. Trump and his inner circle have assaulted the character and patriotism of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a distinguished Army combat veteran in Afghanistan, born in Ukraine but long a naturalized U.S. citizen, who serves on the staff of the National Security Council. His testimony before congressional committees elucidated two key events. He was present at a meeting at which Trump surrogates in the State Department urged a Ukrainian official to investigate Biden in return for a meeting with Trump. He also testified he listened in on the phone call in which Mr. Trump made the quid pro quo offer. He later discovered the official transcript of the call contained omissions. His attempts to correct the omissions were not successful.