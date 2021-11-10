A half century after joining the Army Nurse Corps, a woman reflects on the long ago choice, made as a girl | GUEST COMMENTARY

So, there it was between the brittle pages of the book I adored when I was a girl of about 12: war and military service as romance, youth and vitality in uniform, rosy-cheeked determination to face the enemy, to look out for each other until the war was over. Cherry Ames is a fictional character in a “wartime book,” but I don’t think she’s a myth or the fluff of propaganda. There are veterans out there today who, like Cherry, went off to their wars — in Europe and the Pacific, in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan — “fairly radiating vitality” and full of ideals. Who doesn’t love them and want to thank them?