President John F. Kennedy said, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” So, let us hang our flags this Veterans Day, but let us also honor our nation’s veterans each and every day by proactively helping them to be a vital part of the society they helped to preserve. Because many have put their bodies and minds on the line and were part of a military culture that put mission before self, veterans may need an extra push to get the care they need and deserve. Veterans who have not applied for VA health care can drop by their local VA medical center or outpatient clinic, call 855-976-9618, or visit www.va.gov to apply. It may be the most important thing they do to assure their health and well-being. To further care for veterans, consider visiting hospitalized veterans or committing to volunteer at a nearby VA facility. As Americans, all of us can exercise empathy and compassion when it comes to helping veterans where and when they need it.