Not quite old enough to vote, I worked the polls instead | COMMENTARY

During elections, everything is done meticulously to the point of near-absurdity. The blank ballots are counted in the morning and then again in the evening. Those numbers are matched with the number of voters for each ballot type (there are over a hundred) and the number of votes on the scanning machine. The votes on the scanning machines are matched with the number of voter authority cards, the numbers at the check-in desk, the number of provisional voters and the number of ballots issued. All these numbers are checked periodically throughout the day by multiple people with different political affiliations. I was just one person in a painstaking electoral process.