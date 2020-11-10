A veteran’s veteran: Adm. Carlisle Trost | COMMENTARY

On Veterans Day, our nation pauses to recognize the men and women who devote their lives to service. I want to share a story of a man who exemplified service in all aspects of his life, a man who, 34 years ago, sat in the same office in the Pentagon that I do, and led the Navy for four years during a time of significant transition and change.
The Navy’s 23rd chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Carlisle Trost, was a man of firsts: first in his class at the U.S. Naval Academy, first in his Nuclear Power School class, and selected as part of the first class of Olmsted Scholars in 1959. But he never wore those honors openly. Rather he used his piercing intellect to build up and serve others.
Six weeks ago, Admiral Trost passed away at the age of 90, and I had the great privilege to eulogize him in a graveside service at the U.S. Naval Academy.
What struck me the most about him was not any award he earned or accomplishment he achieved, but that his goal was to be a good husband, a good father, a good friend and a good naval officer above all else. You see, Admiral Trost devoted himself to living a life of service to others, to his family and to his country.
Across America today, we honor the service and sacrifice of all men and women like Admiral Trost, who have selflessly worn the cloth of this great nation.
Today, more than 700,000 men and women serve as sailors on active duty, in the reserves and as civilians. And for the past 245 years, millions of people from every walk of life, every creed, stripe and color, have stepped forward, raised their hand, and taken an oath to serve and be part of something larger than themselves.
This day — Veterans Day — gives us a chance to reflect on, and be grateful for, those who have selflessly gone before us, who have sacrificed much to secure the blessings of liberty we enjoy today. It is a day to recognize and appreciate the service of all those who would never seek recognition themselves. It is a day to commemorate service to country and those who are dedicated to defend this nation and all who live in it.
Service is dedicating hours, days and years of work toward a cause bigger, nobler and more honorable than oneself. Service is making your mark on the world by devoting yourself to the betterment of it. And just like Admiral Trost showed us, the reward is in putting others' needs above your own.
As a nation, we should remember Admiral Trost and his life of service. We should remember his gracious spirit and stout heart. And we as a naval service will honor his memory by being ready, so that America may continue to enjoy the security he, and so many others, spent their lives preserving.
No doubt, this country’s defense relies on the voluntary sacrifice of our men and women in uniform. And I believe that’s a legacy worth sharing.
You can’t share a legacy until you build one, so start today. Be courageous. And above all, serve others.
Adm. Mike Gilday assumed duties as the 32nd chief of naval operations on Aug. 22, 2019. He is the son of a sailor and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Harvard Kennedy School and National War College. He can be reached at nathan.christensen@navy.mil.