The failure of Baltimore City Public Works to promote its own reimbursement program is problematic; however, a deeper analysis shows that the system as currently designed, seems to place a number of roadblocks in the way of those few individuals who do participate in the program. First, residents can only apply for up to $2,500 in reimbursement costs, when damage caused by sewage backups can easily surpass $10,000. Second, to qualify for the Expedited Reimbursement Program, residents need to report the sewage backup within 24 hours to 311, and they must submit an application for the reimbursement program within 90 days. According to DPW’s most recent report on the program, 34% of claims were denied in 2018 and 2019 for failure to comply with one of these rules.