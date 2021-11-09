Maryland is committed to the Port of Baltimore | GUEST COMMENTARY

Overcoming that hurdle has been a singular focus for the Hogan administration, which secured a federal grant in 2019 through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding of America program. The grant proved pivotal, and stakeholders came up with the remaining funding necessary to alleviate the current height restrictions of the HST. The HST project will permit uninterrupted double-stacking at the Port of Baltimore and eliminate the bottleneck that has long impeded the growth of intermodal calls here. The increased height will accommodate double-stacked rail cars. Construction is anticipated to begin later this year and to be complete by late 2024 or early 2025. Once the HST project is complete, 10,000 train sets with double-stacked rail cars can be assembled at Baltimore’s Intermodal Container Transfer Facility and get directly underway for destinations in the Midwest.