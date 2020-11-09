The election of 2020 has ended at last, but the celebration has caveats | COMMENTARY

Unfortunately, it has been less good for the country. So a moral reckoning is required here. It is time more white Americans finally recognize that white supremacy is not something you compromise with or rationalize. It must be a deal breaker, always. And it isn’t, as evidenced by the fact that the man who called Mexicans rapists and Haiti, El Salvador and the nations of Africa “shithole countries,” who described neo-Nazis as “very fine people” and told four congresswomen of color to “go back” where they came from just won 7 million more votes than he did in 2016.