Alex Trebek: a hero to me and many others | COMMENTARY

But all was not well. He stumbled over words, and during the contestant interview session I could see that his hair was not his own. Still, he persisted, and seeing his struggle from up close gave me strength. Despite trailing for much of the game, I was somehow able to win. Mr. Trebek’s example served as the timely and necessary reminder that with effort and focus, nearly any difficulty can be overcome. As I told my family members after the game, he deserves much of the credit for inspiring me onward to victory.