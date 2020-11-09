Presidents should be picked by popular vote | COMMENTARY

In this election, millions of Americans withstood a public health crisis — and for voters of color, shameful voter suppression tactics — in order to vote. We have shown our sheer will and determination to make our voices heard at the ballot box, but we still have a system that doesn’t fully honor the principle of one person, one vote. Instead, we have one that reflects the undemocratic belief that has characterized too much of our history: that some people deserve more power than others. And that’s wrong.