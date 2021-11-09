Michelle Goldberg: Democrats desperately need schools to get back to normal | GUEST COMMENTARY

Public schools may finally be open across the country, but in many districts, things are far from normal. In Fairfax County, an unvaccinated student identified as a “close contact” of someone who tests positive for COVID must quarantine for 14 days, no matter the results of the student’s own COVID tests; in Baltimore, it’s 10 days. At some schools, students have been forbidden to talk during lunch. At my own kids’ school, students must be masked even during outdoor recess, despite medical recommendations to the contrary.