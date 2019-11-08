The prospects for change look grim. A task force is working on a short letter and four 90-second videos to supplement “Faithful Citizenship,” Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez told reporters last June. He noted that the new materials would be widely circulated and aimed to be “personal, realistic and appropriate for what we are going through in our country at the time.” But he also stressed that the church’s “basic teachings” in Faithful Citizenship would not be revised.