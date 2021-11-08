My daughter’s precocious puberty revealed racial bias in medical community | GUEST COMMENTARY

Film actress, humanitarian and global citizen Angelina Jolie’s recent comments about the racial bias experienced by her daughter during medical treatment, struck a chord with many parents of black girls, including me.
In an interview she conducted with medical student Malone Mukwende, Ms. Jolie noted that her daughter, Zahara, whom she adopted from Ethiopia, recently had surgery, and whenever she looked at medical charts, the reference point was always white skin.
Having recently fallen down my own medical rabbit hole, I could relate.
I became concerned when my elementary school-aged daughter began to mature prematurely. I asked her pediatrician what I could do and was told that “Black and Latino girls” mature early and that I should expect her to get her first period before she turned 9. What!? I began my own research and discovered that my daughter was experiencing a condition referred to as “precocious puberty.”
Puberty is generally the time when adolescents reach physical maturity, become capable of reproduction and gain awareness of themselves as sexual beings. During normal puberty, the hypothalamus begins secreting GnRh (gonadotropin-releasing hormones) to the pituitary gland, which signals that the body is starting to mature, generally after a girl’s 8th birthday and after a boy’s 9th or 10th birthday.
However, during precocious puberty, early activation of the GnRh hormone will prematurely trigger physical and emotional changes such as pubic hair, breast development and menses in girls, and enlargement of the testicles and penis in boys, as young as 5 years old.
The early onset of adolescence can have serious consequences. Several studies have recognized that children suffering from precocious puberty run the risk that their premature growth spurts will stunt their adult height and it places them at greater risk for psychological, social and behavioral problems such as depression, anxiety, eating disorders, delinquency and substance abuse.
Puberty can be overwhelming for teens, much less children to navigate. I needed better answers and better options for my daughter than I was getting. I discovered that I needed to take her to a pediatric endocrinologist. However, during the COVID crises, finding a new doctor proved to be a quixotic quest, exacerbated by fights over insurance coverage. I persevered and found a pediatric endocrinologist at a distinguished children’s hospital.
Unfortunately, the appointment came a full month after my daughter had her first period. Our new doctor shared that there were drugs that could have slowed the transmission of GnRh hormones, until my daughter was at an appropriate age for puberty to begin, but it was too late for her to take them now.
Making matters worse, our new endocrinologist pulled out a dusty medical book that looked 100 years old to “explain” to me why early puberty wasn’t necessarily considered a problem for little Black girls. Uh huh. This assumption explained why I had not been told of available medical options earlier.
The consequences for the medical bias my daughter experienced ranges from a body-conscious reluctance to change into swimwear at camp to the probability that her ability to reach her maximum adult height has been stunted.
I was angry and disappointed. Had I not wasted time pushing through biased medical assumptions, I might have gotten my daughter the treatment she needed before it was too late. Her childhood might have been saved. This is why Ms. Jolie’s canary whistle is so important. Parents have a right to know all of the medical treatment options available, whether their child is purple, black or green.
As we sat reading a body-positive book, my daughter plaintively asked, “Why me?” She didn’t like it when classmates teased her about her “boobs.” While I did not have an answer, I can challenge medical inequities that are based on outdated and racially biased assumptions. I can be her voice until she is old enough to speak for herself.
Sylvia Gail Kinard (sylvknrd@aol.com) is a writer and attorney. She is the founder of KACE World, a toy and media company and previously served as the executive director of the New York Production Alliance.