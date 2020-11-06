Gaudenzia: Partnering with justice system necessary for effective addiction treatment | COMMENTARY

Who are Gaudenzia’s clients? They are the poor. They are the homeless and disaffected. All too often they are people of color. And yes, they are often the incarcerated. We aren’t talking about people arrested for petty drug crimes. The vast majority of our 8-507 clients in Maryland have been convicted of felonies. In short, the people we treat are those who are often down to their last chance. We give them that chance.