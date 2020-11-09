Rural living, Zoom gatherings and working from home: what the pandemic will leave behind | COMMENTARY

Another comes from how the pandemic has rejiggered our intimate lives. Nine months ago, most could not have imagined talking to a therapist over Zoom, much less attending a Zoom funeral. Most of us didn’t even know what Zoom was. Now it has become the central utility of our days, the channel through which we teach our children, date and check in on our aging parents. It’s hard to imagine that we will ever go back — not because Zoom is wonderful. But because we will get used to slipping in and out of conversations at the click of a mouse, to attending meetings around the world without having to wait at the airport or pay for a flight. We will build friendships with people we’ve never met in real life. Which means that our very notion of “real” will morph as well.