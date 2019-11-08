Last week, the multimillionaire president took to Twitter to confirm that would declare the Mar-a-Lago luxury resort in Palm Beach, Fla., his official domicile. He gushed, “I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state.”