Morgan president: No Black institutions are among the top research universities; here’s why that must change | COMMENTARY

Since becoming president at Morgan State University a decade ago, I have had my share of conversations regarding the survival, purpose and value of HBCUs. It is a debate that misses the point. For all of their challenges, our system of HBCUs provides access to many students who enter college with very limited economic means but who graduate with not only a degree but the life skills and training to become part of a new generation of scientists, engineers, professionals and business entrepreneurs. If we are to address the systemic barriers put in place over many generations for America’s communities of color, we must empower America’s highest performing HBCUs to become pillars of America’s research enterprise, just as we did for today’s elite research universities over the last 70 years. While many of those have built massive, successful research programs, they oftentimes produce research with only tangential value to Black and marginalized communities.